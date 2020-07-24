Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Ooma stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

