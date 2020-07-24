OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.09.

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Earnings History for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit