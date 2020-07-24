OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.09.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.