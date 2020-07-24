Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Fignar purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

