Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.14. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

