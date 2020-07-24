Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 27,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.