Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $126,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.51. 275,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

