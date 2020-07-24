Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.92-5.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.92-5.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Earnings History for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit