Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.92-5.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.92-5.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.