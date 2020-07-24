Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

PNFP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

