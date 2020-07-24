Piper Sandler Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. 219,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.