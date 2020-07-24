Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $595.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $595.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $18.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $668.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,245. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $699.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.88 and its 200-day moving average is $551.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,456.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

