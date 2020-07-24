Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.27. Pool also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.05-7.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.96. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

