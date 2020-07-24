Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $40.63 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

