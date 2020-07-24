Qvr LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Qvr LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Qvr LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,596,527. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

