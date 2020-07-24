Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,060. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit