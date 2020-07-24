Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $52.84. 30,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

