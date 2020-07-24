Robert W. Baird Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $85.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 12,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

