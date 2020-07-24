Robert W. Baird Boosts W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $360.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.62.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.38. 18,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,397. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.53. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.