Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $315.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,523,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $657.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

