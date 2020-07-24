Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Signature Bank stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

