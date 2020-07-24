Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,134.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

