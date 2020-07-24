Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.73.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after acquiring an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after buying an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

