SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Shares of SLM opened at $6.85 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

