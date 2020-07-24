SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%.
SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82.
In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.