SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

