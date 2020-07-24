Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 84,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,386. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.