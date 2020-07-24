Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 84,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,386. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Earnings History for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit