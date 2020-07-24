Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

