Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 835,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,016,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

