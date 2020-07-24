Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys 5,278 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.