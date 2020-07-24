Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,949,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,825. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.06, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

