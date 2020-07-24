Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.99. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,511. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $170.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

