Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.55. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,299. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 233.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

