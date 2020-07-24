Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 995,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,679,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

