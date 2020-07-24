Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,443. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

