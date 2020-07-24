Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Steris worth $96,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth $448,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Steris by 471.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

