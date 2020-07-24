Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.45, approximately 247,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,838,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

