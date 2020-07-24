Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens raised Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,404 shares of company stock worth $380,094. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

