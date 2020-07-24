SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SVCBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

