Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

