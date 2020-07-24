Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 175,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,141. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

