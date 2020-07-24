Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 169,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,848. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

