Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

TH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

