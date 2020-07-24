Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Stake Lessened by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 732,211 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,709 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 35,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

