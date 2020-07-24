Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Trimmed by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

