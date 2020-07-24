Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. 64,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,608. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.20.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.