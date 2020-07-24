TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,472.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,737 shares of company stock worth $528,241. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

