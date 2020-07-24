Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $176.08. 117,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.