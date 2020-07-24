United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%.

UCBI opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

