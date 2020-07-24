UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 106,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.26. The company has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.