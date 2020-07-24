Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $737,600. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

