Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%.
Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $737,600. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.
