Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. 6,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.