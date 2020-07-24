W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.62.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

